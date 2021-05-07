PALMDALE — A 64-year-old man died in a traffic collision early Thursday morning when the vehicle he was riding in was side-swiped by an SUV and sent spinning out of control.
California Highway Patrol Officer J. Parks responded to the collision at 3:50 a.m. at 50th Street East and Avenue P.
According to his collision report, Michael Reinert, 52, of Lancaster, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Suburban south on 50th Street East north of Avenue P, when for unknown reasons the vehicle veered left into the northbound lane.
Lurlene Smith, 68, of Palmdale, driving a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu in the northbound lane, was struck by Reinert’s Suburban. The collision sent Smith and her three passengers — Mac Smith, 64, of Lancaster; who was in the front seat and died in the crash; Bertha Smith, 66, of Palmdale; and Inga Smith, 47, of Palmdale — spinning out of control.
The Malibu continued spinning and entered the southbound lane of 50th Street East, facing a westerly direction. Richard Gomez, 32, of Lancaster, southbound on 50th Street East in his 2011 Toyota Yaris, couldn’t avoid Lurlene Smith’s Malibu. As a result, he struck the right side of the car.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel pronounced the unidentified man in Lurlene Smith’s car, dead at the scene.
Lurlene Smith, Bertha Smith and Inga Smith were transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries.
Reinert was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital with moderate injuries and Gomez was transported via helicopter, with major injuries, to the Antelope Valley Hospital. Their conditions were unknown at press time.
It is unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash. The case is still under investigation.
The dead man’s next of kin has not yet been notified. His death marks the 23rd person killed so far this year in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call Parks at 661-948-8541.
