LANCASTER — A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Lancaster, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies were called at about 3 a.m. to a location in the 400 block of East Lancaster Boulevard for a report of a shooting, officials reported.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
He was identified Monday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as Charles Hall III, 41.
No additional information is available.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org
