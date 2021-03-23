PALMDALE — A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead after his vehicle hit a guardrail on the 14 Freeway.
California Highway Patrol Officer M. Carder investigated the incident, which occurred at 12:59 a.m., Monday morning on the southbound side of the 14 Freeway, north of Avenue O-8.
According to Carder’s report, the unnamed 35-year-old, who’s city of residence was not provided, was driving a 1997 Acura RL in the No. 3 lane of the freeway. He veered to the right for unknown reasons and collided with the metal guardrail. The vehicle then continued to travel in a southeasterly direction, across all lanes of traffic, before it collided with a metal guardrail center divide. Upon impact, the man was ejected from the Acura and sustained fatal injuries.
Carder’s report says it’s unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The driver’s name was not provided because it’s unknown, according to the report.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Carder at the Antelope Valley CHP Office, 661-948-8541.
