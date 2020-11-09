LANCASTER — A 34-year man was shot dead Saturday in the 2300 block of Rosewood Avenue.
It happened at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Medrano said.
There was a gathering at the location, at the time of the shooting, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Homicide detectives were investigating at the crime scene, she said.
A news videographer at the scene said a family was having a party and someone went into the garage area and found the next-door neighbor dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500.
