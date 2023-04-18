LASD Sheriff logo

LANCASTER — A shooting Friday night left a Lancaster man dead, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to the 700 block of West Kettering Street, near Elm Avenue, shortly before 8 a.m., Friday for a report of gunshots heard in the area. A second call indicated a gunshot victim was at the location, officials reported.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.