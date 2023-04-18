LANCASTER — A shooting Friday night left a Lancaster man dead, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to the 700 block of West Kettering Street, near Elm Avenue, shortly before 8 a.m., Friday for a report of gunshots heard in the area. A second call indicated a gunshot victim was at the location, officials reported.
Deputies discovered the man, later identified as 20-year-old Jesus Eduardo Valenzuela Lopez according to City News Service, near a parking lot, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
