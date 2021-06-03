LANCASTER — An 18-year-old man is dead after a confrontation and argument ended in gunfire Tuesday afternoon on Lancaster Boulevard.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau investigators are trying to sort out the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded at 2 p.m. to the 600 block of Lancaster Boulevard in regard to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the unidentified man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Investigators learned that the man was walking east on Lancaster Boulevard when four men confronted him and an argument ensued, followed by the shooting.
The men were seen running from the area, but it is unclear if deputies were able to catch up with them.
The gunshot victim was taken to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who want to provide information anonymously may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, using the P3 Tips mobile app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
