PALMDALE — The city will mark the December holiday season, this year, with a festive drive-through light display at the Palmdale Auto Mall.
The City Council, on Wednesday, unanimously agreed to a maximum $150,000 contract with St. Nick’s Christmas Lighting and Décor to create the Palmdale Holidays on Parade.
The free event will run nightly, from Dec. 9 through Dec. 25. The displays will be a drive-through route through the auto mall and featuring displays on the roundabouts.
“COVID has put a lot of people behind closed doors,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said during a press briefing, Tuesday. “This gives people the opportunity to come out and still be safe, to drive in their own car.”
“I think this is going to be a good, festive, community event,” he said.
The event will kick off with a holiday tree-lighting ceremony, on Dec. 9, complete with carolers, hot chocolate and the like. This will be the only time the display closes the roads around the tree, Economic Development Director Luis Garibay said.
The display will be visible from the Antelope Valley Freeway, and organizers hope it will not only be a holiday treat for residents, but also help draw attention to local businesses.
Some on the Council initially balked at the cost, but agreed it was a worthwhile expenditure.
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt questioned whether it would be more cost-effective to purchase the decorations and keep them for future years.
“I don’t think $150,000 is bad for this event,” she said, but she wanted to know if it would be much greater expense to purchase the decorations.
Because this is the first year to try this type of event, city officials wanted to “work out the kinks” of using the location and the like, before making that kind of investment, Garibay said.
Purchasing the decorations, rather than leasing as in this contract, would more than double the cost, he said.
Garibay said the funding for the project is from economic development funds and the city expects to recoup a significant portion through sponsorships. Two groups have already agreed to be sponsors; city staff did not start to pursue sponsors in earnest before the Council approved of the plan, he said.
