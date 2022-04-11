LANCASTER – Councilman Raj Malhi hopes to return to the City Council for a second full term to continue the progress the city has made over the past four years.
Malhi and Vice Mayor Marvin Crist are running for re-election in Tuesday’s all-mail municipal election. Malhi and Crist face seven challengers: Kevin Baikie, Ayinde Frazier, Leslie Underwood, Shawn Cannon II, King Moore II, David Paul and Fran Sereseres.
Malhi was appointed to the City Council, in October 2015. He was elected to his first termm in April 2018. Malhi previously served on the Lancaster Planning Commission, from 2008 until his appointment to the City Council.
Asked which accomplishments as a Council member that he would most like to highlight, Malhi said Medical Main Street.
“This project would have retail, housing, medical services, hotel and some more,” Malhi said. “Within the next six months, we will be able to give more details.”
Malhi has been working on the project with Antelope Valley Medical Center, which will get a new building to replace its existing aging facility.
“We trying to make everything together so at the same time AV Hospital will be done, we will also have Medical Main Street up and running,” Malhi said.
The new medical center is expected to have a veterans wing. Malhi would also like to see a children’s wing.
For Malhi, the goal to bring a world class medical facility to the city is a personal matter. Malhi graduated from Quartz High School High, in 1993. He attended Antelope Valley College before earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Irvine.
Six of his high school friends are now successful doctors.
“None of them wanted to move back here,” Malhi said.
Their argument was that the existing hospital was too old.
“I want to bring the world-class infrastructure so they can probably say, ‘Oh, I want to move back to my home city,’ ” Malhi said. “I’m a big believer on coming back to my own city and serve.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the longtime local small businessman used his experience to develop incentives to help local businesses survive shutdowns under public health orders from the Los Angeles County and state public health departments.
“We did small business loans during the COVID (pandemic),” Malhi said, adding the city’s program helped prevent business closures.
The city also established a restaurant rescue package. As a member of the City Council, Malhi was not eligible to participate.
“I couldn’t get it, but I’m glad others were able to get it,” Malhi said.
The city also created and distributed $20 gift cards at local events that recipients could use at local restaurants and businesses who signed up for the program to help during the pandemic.
“These are the things, not only me but our mayor and Council, an entire team, accomplished,” Malhi said.
Malhi has lived in the Antelope Valley for almost 33 years.
“My kids were born here, they went to school here, I went to high school here, so this is my community,” he said.
For the past two years, Malhi has served on the Antelope Valley Transit Authority Board of Directors.
“Look at that, we have 100%” electric buses and I’m part of it too,” Malhi said. “We have a great chairman in Marvin Crist. He’s an amazing person; he’s a great leader.”
Malhi wants to continue that success.
“I want to continue what we’re doing so that’s why I’d like to be as a council member so I can serve more,” Malhi said.
