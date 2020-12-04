PALMDALE — Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado will speak today at a virtual international conference on entrepreneurship and innovation.
The Start Your Independence conference is geared toward entrepreneurs and how businesses can survive in today’s climate. The conference is sponsored by the International Congress of the Faculty of Administration from the University of San Martin De Porres.
Maldonado is the only representative from the United States speaking at the two-day conference, which started Thursday. Maldonado will discuss education and the need to train entrepreneurs. In his session, Maldonado will focus on the business opportunities around COVID-19, distance learning and education.
“I am honored to have been invited to speak at the International Congress of the Faculty of Administration from the University of Saint Martin de Porres,” Maldonado said in a statement. “Palmdale has had a strong partnership with schools in Peru. This will give us an opportunity to share all the great distance learning programs we provide the students of the Palmdale School District.”
Maldonado will speak at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time.
The leader of the conference, who is a friend of Maldonado, contacted him and asked what topics he would suggest, and how the impact of COVID-19 affected schools. Maldonado cited the entrepreneurs who filled the personal protective equipment gap with masks for staff and students. Other opportunities he suggested are touchless, non-electric water dispensers using rechargeable batteries or solar power which could be located anywhere on a school campus for the convenience of students. The result of this conversation was an invitation to speak to the businesses and business leaders at the conference.
Other speakers include Fernando Thompson, considered by Forbes 2020 as one of the Geniuses of Digital Transformation. He also has been recognized by InfoWorld’s “CIO 100 Awards” for more than a decade in their list of the 100 best Chief Information Officers.
Francisco First, Founder and Director of Axon Digital Health will reveal how Axon managed to reinvent itself and emerge from the crisis by finding opportunities in projects that impact the world of digital health.
The focus of the conference is how entrepreneurship and innovation have become essential tools for independent professionals and for families who chose this path after the post-pandemic economic reality. The financial outlook is challenging but opportunities do exist for those businesses and business owners bold enough to grasp them.
The conference is free and open to any who wish to attend. The website is https://www.administracion.usmp.edu.pe/lp/cifa2020/
