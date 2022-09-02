Obit Subramaniam Harihar

Subramaniam Harihar, a lifelong journalist and longtime correspondent in Malaysia for The Associated Press, has died at the age of 79. Subramaniam joined The AP, in 1970, and retired from the news agency, in 1997.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Subramaniam Harihar, a longtime journalist in Malaysia who covered the country’s period of extraordinary economic growth for The Associated Press, has died at age 79.

Subramaniam used the byline Hari Subramaniam for his AP stories and was known as Maniam to his friends. He had been in ill health for several years and died, on Aug. 21, according to The Star newspaper, where he worked after retiring from the AP, in 1997. The cause of death was not announced.

