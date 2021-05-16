A good friend who works with older east Kern residents told me recently that he enjoys my columns about the history of this region.
He also noted that many of his clients love to talk about the “old days” and how things were here then.
One of the subjects some of them mention is the prevalence of prostitution then.
While I can’t recall any mention of that “business” for many years, it was active in the region in the 1940s and ’50s.
The recently ended World War and the military bases it supported may have had much to do with it.
There were two primary “businesses” in those days.
One was “The Castle,” a large two-story mansion on the north side of US Highway 6, now State Highway 14, about 16 miles north of Mojave.
The story was that the structure had been built by a wealthy Southern California man back in the 1920s.
I have no idea when it became what was known as a “cathouse,” one of the terms for that sort of a business in those times.
I worked at the old Mecca Theater on Inyo Street in Mojave, which still stands, during my sophomore and junior years at Antelope Valley High School.
Most weeks the woman who ran the Castle — whose name was, I believe, Barbara Kelly — would bring her employees to the theater in mid-week which was when we showed the premier films.
The ladies were always well-behaved and, as I recall, tall and reasonably attractive.
Red Mountain
The other business offering these services was located in Red Mountain. It included a large building and some cabins on the property as I recall.
Apparently Red Mountain was known as Sin City in its early days, beginning on the 1920s, with a number of houses of prostitution. Silver was being mined and attracted miners and
I have two memories of that place. Sometime during the 1950s three young Mojave men drove up there and were involved in a horrible traffic collision that left one of them an invalid.
The other memory was many years later when my wife Billye and I owned the Mojave Desert News and learned that someone had purchased the remaining Red Mountain operation and turned it into a sort of hotel emphasizing the place’s history to attract customers to spend a night.
We arranged with the owner to do a story on it and made the drive up the hill.
The woman who owned the place dressed the part, wearing a long and low-cut dress. She pointed out one of its features, an electric board on the wall listing her employees’ names with a red light next to them.
If the light was lit, the lady was busy.
I have to think that the names were assigned because changing them frequently could get expensive.
In addition to these more organized operations, free-lancers abounded.
In the late ’50s, just before I entered the Army, two young women operated a smaller business in a house on Shasta street in Mojave.
It didn’t last very long, but when I arrived at Fort Ord the address was listed on the post’s “Off Limits” bulletin board even though it had been closed for several months.
Movies or traffic?
Last week I received a call on the Mojave Chamber of Commerce line asking why Exit 165 on the Mojave bypass was closed several days each week.
That’s the first Highway 58 exit to Mojave coming from the west.
The caller lives in Tehachapi and works in Palmdale, and the detour takes time and burns fuel.
That exit is frequently closed to traffic because the idiots who designed it ignored information from Mojave residents, the California Highway Patrol, the designers’ Caltrans colleagues and just about everyone else that the design would result in a wind problem.
Even after installing an alleged windbreak, the problem continues to exist.
Wind was not the problem the dead calm morning the man called, and he wondered if maybe the exist was closed so a movie could be shot on the highway between the exit and Mojave.
That was a good question, and I called the Mojave CHP officer when it opened and the lady who answered the phone said she had just arrived at work after using the exit.
She then said a movie is being shot on the highway, which was the highway to Mojave before the freeway was built.
I called the man back and he thanked me.
Concerns
This is not the first time something like this has happened.
Years ago my wife and I were delayed in arriving at a party in California City years ago when we had to wait quite late one Saturday afternoon for a crew to shoot a ludicrous (and deadly dangerous) scene in which an airplane was supposed to land on a truck or something equally ridiculous.
The shoot was for a Shell Oil commercial.
I am not opposed to filming. It has been done in this area since the days of hand-cranked cameras, often at Red Rock Canyon.
I’m on the Board of directors of the Mojave Air and Spaceport and we make a lot of money each year renting out land on the world’s first commercial spaceport for filming of movies, commercials, music videos and still shots.
I got a call earlier last week from young woman seeking a source of water for use in shooting a film at the airport.
The best thing about this business is that it is free money. The film makers buy gas, stay in motels, eat at local restaurants, and occasionally hire folks as laborers or even as extras.
But there is a problem when a commercial use of a public highway interferes with travel.
What do you think about this?
Let me know at wdeaver@mojave.ca.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.