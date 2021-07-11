ACTON — As a seventh grader, new Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Superintendent Eric Sahakian did not feel connected to his school or peers.
“School connectedness plays a big role in student achievement in my mind. I just didn’t feel connected to my peers for whatever reason; I didn’t feel connected to staff,” Sahakian said.
Sahakian figured he learned everything he needed to know as a seventh-grader. He was ready to go out in the world. He stopped attending school.
“I was a truant student, chronically absent,” Sahakian said.
This was before cellphones, text messages and even email could alert Sahakian’s parents about their son’s absences. Since both parents worked, Sahakian intercepted the mail at home.
“Needless to say, I became a whiz at video games,” Sahakian said.
It worked, until the school called Sahakian’s parents at their jobs.
His parents contacted their son’s Spanish teacher, who had reached out initially when Sahakian first stopped attending school. The teacher took Sahakian under his wing and encouraged him to get involved in clubs around his interests and to speak with a counselor.
“Just making that connection with one trusted adult on campus really kind of changed my trajectory,” Sahakian said.
Sahakian’s parents also made sure their son caught up his missed credits. They kept in communication with his six teachers. His older sister also kept the teen on track to succeed.
“It became a family affair,” he said.
Sahakian graduated and moved on to college. He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University, Northridge. He has a master’s degree in psychology from California State University, Los Angeles. He also has a doctor of education in Organizational Leadership from Brandman University.
“I was working on my (pupil personnel services) credential for counseling. I just knew that my calling was K-12 service just based on my personal experience,” Sahakian said.
Sahakian has 28 years of experience in kindergarten through 12th-grade education. He most recently served as assistant superintendent of Student Wellness and Support Services for Pasadena Unified School District for more than four years.
‘I kind of mobilized a team under the umbrella of Student Wellness and Support Services,” Sahakian said.
He was in charge of mental health, social and emotional well-being, the Center for Student and Family Services and multi-tiered system of support.
“I just knew that my passion was driving me build these teams,” Sahakian said.
Sahakian started his career at the Los Angeles County Office of Education out of college. He previously served as an executive director, a high school principal, elementary school principal, middle school assistant principal, and high school lead counselor and teacher.
Sahakian started at Acton-Agua Dulce on July 1.
“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s a fantastic place, wonderful schools, wonderful staff here at the District office. I just can’t wait to meet staff at the school sites.”
He is looking forward to developing career pathways at the high school level to the needs of the community such as agricultural, computer programming and expanding the culinary arts program at Vasquez High School. He would also like to bring more families back to the school sites. Working with the LA County Office of Education, Sahakian established community wellness centers at Pasadena High School. The center served as a one-stop shop for academic tutoring options, counseling support and health services supported by community partners to serve parents and students.
“We have well-staffed school sites with teaching staffs,” Sahakian said. “The class sizes are not packed. Marketing is going to be a key component of what I would like to do what I’ve done in the past.”
Sahakian is looking forward to establishing a superintendent-student advisory group meet with students, talk to them, assess their needs and find out what they would like to see at their schools.
“They might be our best marketers of our programs,” he said.
Sahakian is married with four children. He and his wife have two daughters, ages 22 and 15, and twin three-and-a-half-year-old sons.
