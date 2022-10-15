EDWARDS AFB — Dressed in an olive green flight suit that matched those of the Air Force pilots around him, 5-year-old Bryson Bridges smiled over his pizza as he was feted by members of the 416th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Friday afternoon.
It followed a morning of activity, as Bridges completed “accelerated pilot training” at the hands of the squadron members.
His visit was courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, fulfilling the wish of the Sacramento boy with leukemia to be a pilot.
“Since he was one or two, he was making airplane noises,” Bridges’s mother, Sierra Baltzey said, and he makes everyone stop and look when he sees an airplane overhead. “It’s amazing coming out here today.”
After being fully kitted out in pilot gear, Bridges visited the F-35 flight simulator, where he learned the business of flying, Maj. Jacob Schonig said. Schonig served as Bridges’s instructor pilot and escort through the day.
Bridges learned to take off and land and perform some aerobatic maneuvers, and even shot off some missiles and rockets.
“He was by far the best student I’ve ever seen,” Schonig told those gathered.
Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, Edwards AFB commander, charged Bridges with the accelerated pilot program, learning, in a day, what usually takes a year.
“You know why I think you’re better than everyone?” Higer asked. “I think you have two things: you have attitude and you apply effort. Attitude and effort leads to success in life.”
Higer then pinned on the pilot wings Bridges earned on his flight suit.
“My wings looked just like this when I graduated from pilot training,” he said.
“You’re the best student I’ve ever seen in my life,” Schonig told Bridges. “You picked things up so quickly. You’ve been in multiple airplanes and you’ve dominated all of it.”
His suit already adorned with his name patch and squadron insignia patch, Bridges received one more, very special adornment. He was presented with Schonig’s own Air Force Test Pilot School patch, worn only by graduates of the specialized program at Edwards.
He was also bestowed with his pilot nickname — a rite of passage for all military pilots — and will be known as “Stinger,” in tribute to his skills and initials.
Bridges can also add “major” to the name, as he was presented with his officer insignia for his hat.
He was also presented with the “Skull Courage Award” by the 416th Flight Test Squadron (whose insignia is a skeleton) for demonstrating courage through adversity. He proudly showed off the glass plaque.
The accolades and ceremonies were conducted in front of squadron members and their families, there for the practice day of the Aerospace Valley Air Show, which added to the spectacle.
After the ceremonies, Bridges was quite anxious to get out on the flight line to see the jets. His hosts were making sure he got a bird’s eye view, with a trip to the control tower during the air show practice.
Later, he was to meet with the Air Force Thunderbirds team, to receive their aerial achievement award for his piloting skills.
This is the first time Make-A-Wish has partnered with the base to fulfill a dream, Make-A-Wish Regional Director Ashley Sodergren said.
Base personnel reached out to see if they had any suitable candidates for a visit, in conjunction with the air show.
“It’s pretty awesome,” she said of the opportunity.
“It’s a rare opportunity when you get a Make-A-Wish kid,” Schonig said, adding it’s humbling to find out his wish is what you do for a living.
With three children of his own, Schonig was happy to work with Bridges.
“He’s been super curious about everything,” he said, and “a fun kid to be around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.