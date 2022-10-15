Make-A-Wish

Five-year-old Bryson Bridges receives his honorary pilot’s wings from Edwards Air Force Base Commander Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, while his instructor pilot, Maj. Jacob Schonig, looks on.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

EDWARDS AFB — Dressed in an olive green flight suit that matched those of the Air Force pilots around him, 5-year-old Bryson Bridges smiled over his pizza as he was feted by members of the 416th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Friday afternoon.

It followed a morning of activity, as Bridges completed “accelerated pilot training” at the hands of the squadron members.

