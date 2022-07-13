LANCASTER — The nonprofit Neighbors Empowering Youth will host a grand opening/open house for the new Lancaster Learning Center on Saturday.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 701 West Ave. K, Suite 104.
Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, is scheduled to speak on the importance of education and future job opportunities in the California tech community, at the beginning of the event.
Hot dogs and refreshments will be provided.
“What we’re going to be showing off is our makerspace,” Chris Sulzbach, community outreach coordinator for Neighbors Empowering Youth said in a telephone interview.
The open house will feature demonstrations of the CNC (computer numerical control) mill, laser engraver/cutter, 3D printers, heat presses, drones, button makers and more.
“We currently have a location in Pasadena and our executive director recently moved to Lancaster and wanted to expand our offerings,” Sulzbach said.
The makerspace is open to middle school and high school students for the time being. The center will also offer summer classes for sixth to eighth grade students in tis summer program for a fee.
For details calls 661-522-3320.
