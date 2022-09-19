ROSAMOND — The community pool at Jim Williford Park is set to get a makeover, after the Kern County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, approved a contract to remove and replace the concrete deck and replaster the pool.
The $1.73 million contract was awarded to Taft-based Black/Hall Construction, which was found to have the lowest responsive bid for the project, according to the staff report.
The project, which was approved by the Board, in May, will consist of removing and replacing all the concrete paving in the pool area, as well as the walkways, to provide an accessible route into the pool area. The restrooms serving the pool area and the office will also be remodeled as part of the project.
An addition to the bid, installing two shade umbrellas, is also included in the approved contract, according to the staff report.
The project is expected to take 60 days to complete.
Jim Williford Park and its community pool were the responsibility of the Rosamond Community Services District until summer 2018, when the district turned it back to the county after Rosamond voters soundly defeated a property tax measure that would have provided the funding necessary to maintain the park and operate the pool.
In 2007, the District took possession of what is now known as Jim Williford Park from Kern County because the county no longer had the funds to support it.
The District borrowed from the water and sewer funds, which are supported by rates paid by customers, to cover the costs of operating and maintaining parks and recreation programs, in the absence of any dedicated revenue source.
This was the pattern for the nearly 20 years it had parks under its control.
Once the park was returned to its control, Kern County spent $30,000 for necessary pool repairs.
