LANCASTER — Lancaster City Hall will get a makeover to provide improved safety and security for visitors and staff, better accessibility for those with disabilities, better customer service, modern technologies, and updated infrastructure.
The renovation and modernization project will also provide improved energy efficiency and enhanced aesthetics.
The City Council approved a $6.5 million contract with Bowe Contractors Inc. for the modernization project as part of its consent calendar.
Lancaster City Hall was established at its current location in 1984. The original building at the south end of the current building dates back to the 1950s. It was previously occupied by Southern California Edison. City Hall expanded to its current size in 1989.
“The City of Lancaster has reached a pivotal moment in its evolution,” a staff report by Jeff Hogan, senior director of Development Services, said. “With over $4.5 million invested in our facilities over the last five years, the organization must make the appropriate investments in the care and maintenance of its facilities to protect City assets long-term, and minimize the need for even bigger investments later.”
The modernization will be paid for with funds from the city’s Capital Improvements Budget. In November 2018, the City Council approved the issuance of $15 million in Lease Revenue Bonds, which are planned to fund a Public Improvement Program that seeks to construct or refurbish key City assets, according to the report.
