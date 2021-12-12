SAN FRANCISCO — A major storm is headed toward Northern California, promising to drop up to 10 feet of snow on Sierra Nevada mountain peaks and much-needed rain throughout the region.
Rain was expected this weekend in the Bay Area, with snowfall in the Sierras starting today before getting heavier between Monday and Tuesday, according to forecasters. There could even be a dusting of snow on Bay Area mountaintops.
“If you live in the Sierra, today is the final day to prepare for a multi-day winter storm that will likely be remembered for years to come,” the National Weather Service warned in a forecast issued Saturday.
Another storm system predicted to hit California midweek could deliver almost continuous snow, said Scott McGuire, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Reno office, which monitors an area straddling the Nevada state line.
“If you are traveling through the Sierra, either get ahead of the storm before snowfall begins or wait until it’s over to get up there. It will be increasingly treacherous,” he said.
A low-pressure system from the Pacific Northwest was on track to hit coastal areas north of San Francisco Saturday night and drop light rain. The heaviest rainfall was expected to come tonight into Monday morning as the storm spreads to the east and south, said Sarah McCorkle, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Bay Area office.
Rain will spread into Southern California on Monday night and into Tuesday. Temperatures in the Antelope Valley will remain chilly, reaching only the mid-40s to mid-50s Monday and Tuesday — about 10 degrees below the average for the dates.
Rainfall totals across the north could range between two and six inches, and the greatest amount was expected in the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountain ranges, where winds could exceed 50 miles per hour. The rain could cause minor flooding and rockslides, particularly in areas where wildfires have burned recently, according to the forecast.
One to three inches of rain is expected in Southern California valleys, with up to three to five inches possible in the foothills and mountains.
Pacific Gas & Electric said the storm may cause power outages in the Bay Area. The utility said in a news release that its workers were clearing vegetation away from power lines to reduce the chance of outages.
The amount of rain is typical for this time of year, McCorkle said, even though the last couple of years have been unusually dry. The storm should help relieve dry conditions, but won’t mark an end to the drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.
