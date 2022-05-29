LOS ANGELES — A United States Postal Service mail carrier, along with a man from the Santa Clarita Valley, were arrested, Thursday, for allegedly scheming to steal $800,000 in unemployment insurance funds by using false claims of COVID-related job losses and stealing UI debit cards from the US mail.
Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, who worked at the Valencia post office, and Travis McKenzie, 26, of Valencia, who lived on Glover’s mail delivery route, are expected to make their initial court appearances this afternoon in Los Angeles federal court, according to the US Attorney’s Office.
A criminal complaint charges Glover and McKenzie with one count of mail fraud.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, from August 2020 to February 2021, Glover and McKenzie fraudulently obtained debit cards issued by the California Employment Development Department.
The debit cards were issued based on applications for pandemic-related unemployment benefits submitted using approximately 50 stolen identities and containing false statements claiming COVID-related job losses, the affidavit states.
