CALIPATRIA, Calif. — A moderate earthquake struck near the Salton Sea in Southern California on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.
The magnitude 5.3 earthquake was reported at 10:55 a.m. and centered about 6.8 miles west of Calipatria, the US Geological Survey said. It was the biggest among a cluster of earthquakes reported in the area since 1 a.m.
People south of the Salton Sea reported strong shaking on the USGS’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.