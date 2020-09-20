SOUTH EL MONTE — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake hit around 11:40 p.m., about two miles outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported. Preliminary reports indicate it was about 11 miles deep.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.
The epicenter of Friday night’s earthquake was close to the location of the Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987, which was a magnitude 5.9, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted. The Whittier Narrows earthquake killed eight people.
(1) comment
Earthquake in California...waiting on CNN to explain how Trump did it.
