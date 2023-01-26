LOS ANGELES — A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu, early Wednesday morning, giving thousands of residents a rude awakening and prompting Los Angeles emergency management officials to conduct a 470-square- mile survey of the city that turned up no signs of damage or injuries.

The quake struck at 2 a.m., followed by a magnitude-3.6 aftershock at 2:03 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey. Two more aftershocks were reported. The first was 2.9-magnitude at 2:22 a.m., and the second was 2.8-magnitude at 2:38 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.