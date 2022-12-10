LANCASTER — Lancaster Boulevard will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland tonight for A Magical BLVD Christmas with bright lights and the sounds of the holiday season.
The popular event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Lancaster Boulevard between Beech and Genoa avenues.
“There is no holiday celebration like A Magical BLVD Christmas,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “The City Council and I are excited to join one of our favorite annual events again this year. We look forward to a fun night of holiday festivities, shopping local businesses, and spending quality time with our community.”
Attendees will be able to enjoy a festive evening featuring carolers, dancing and Christmas entertainment.
Children can enjoy a train ride, make crafts in Santa’s Workshop and go sledding in real snow. Attendees can browse through the Christkindlmarkt for Christmas crafts and food. Everyone will have a chance to walk alongside a dazzling display of lights and wreaths, and enjoy numerous holiday scenes.
Santa will also be there to spread Christmas cheer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.