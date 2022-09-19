Uganda Ukraine War Organic Fertilizer

A worker carries a crate of larvae of the black soldier fly, Sept. 2, at Marula Proteen Ltd in Kampala, Uganda.

 Hajarah Nalwadda/AP Photo

KAYUNGA, Uganda (AP) — Moses Wamugango peered into the plastic vats where maggots wriggled in decomposing filth, the enviable project of a neighbor who spoke of the fertilizer problem he had been able to solve.

The maggots are the larvae of the black soldier fly, an insect whose digestive system effectively turns food waste into organic fertilizer. Farmers normally would despise them if they weren’t so valuable.

