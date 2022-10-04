LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood’s biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report.
Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened, in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
Madame Wu herself was known for wearing a floor-length silk gown while alternately greeting Tinseltown’s elite and picking up the phone to take to-go orders.
She died, Sept. 19, the Los Angeles Times reported, Saturday.
Madame Wu said she was inspired to open the restaurant after arriving from China and finding only heavy faux-Cantonese dishes.
“Chop suey everywhere,” she complained to USA Today. “All you see are chop suey houses.”
At Madame Wu’s Garden, Mae West favored the cold melon soup, Gregory Peck and Paul Newman enjoyed the shrimp toast and crab puffs, while Princess Grace of Monaco preferred the Peking roast duck, according to the Los Angeles Times.
“Everybody in this town knows Madame Wu,” the late television host Merv Griffin once told the newspaper. “One of the dearest, sweetest, most elegant women I’ve ever known.”
After she closed the restaurant, in 1998, she immediately regretted the decision and opened Madame Wu’s Asian Bistro & Sushi. That restaurant didn’t last, but affection for Madame Wu persisted. When she turned 100, in 2014, her old customers filled up a hotel ballroom for her birthday party.
Wu is survived by sons George and Patrick and numerous grandchildren, according to the Los Angeles Times. Her husband died, in 2011.
