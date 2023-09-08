PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District customers are invited to enjoy a free cup of coffee and learn about the district from Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez on Thursday.
This Coffee with a Director event will run from 9 to 11 a.m. at Starbucks, 38135 47th St. East, Unit 605-38.
The first cup of coffee for attendees will be free.
Mac Laren-Gomez, who represents Division 4, and Palmdale Water District staff will be on hand to answer water-related questions.
These events give ratepayers the opportunity to get to know their water district representatives in a casual environment. The agency holds separate events for each of the five directors on the district’s governing board.
“I am very excited for this event,” Mac Laren-Gomez said. “It’s been a few years since I’ve had this coffee social. I am looking forward to seeing my constituents and sharing information about PWD projects and hearing from the public about concerns they may have.”
In addition to representing PWD’s Division 4, Mac Laren-Gomez is a commissioner for the Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association and an alternate board member of the Palmdale Recycled Water Authority. She also is the PWD Board’s alternate liaison for Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency and United Water Conservation District, and chairs PWD’s Personnel and Outreach committees.
Mac Laren-Gomez was elected to the board in 2011. Her division includes the area bounded approximately by Palmdale Boulevard to the north, Avenue S to the south, 47th Street to the east and 20th Street to the west. She is serving her third term and will be up for re-election in 2024.
A Palmdale resident since 1989, she served two terms on the city’s Planning Commission and is a past president of the Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE). She works in business development for IBEW/NECA.
