LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved an amendment to a previously approved Conditional Use Permit to allow for the operation of a proposed daycare facility within an existing building at the Lutheran Church of the Master.
The church, at 725 East Ave. J, has four buildings. The daycare would operate in an existing 3,800 square-foot building on the northerly portion of the property, near the parking lot.
The proposed daycare is for Chauncey Day Care, which is unaffiliated with the church. It would provide a necessary service for members of the congregation, according to a staff report.
Enrollment will be for approximately 30 children ages 2 to 5. Hours of operation will be from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The church’s current hours are 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturdays. The church is closed on Sundays.
The church is surrounded by single-family homes.
Letter writer Ingeburg Nagel urged the commission to approve the proposed amendment submitted by applicant Duke Engineering.
“As a former member of this church and one who helped (build) it, I am totally in favor of establishing a Child Day Care Center in this facility,” Nagel wrote.
She has lived in the surrounding neighborhood for 56 years and said the proposed daycare center would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood, which has been increasingly used for rentals and Section 8 housing.
Nagel clarified that she is no longer a member of the church’s congregation and therefore does not speak on their behalf.
“At 84, I wholeheartedly endorse the placement of the Childcare Center for the benefit of our future generations,” she wrote.
The commission approved the amendment on a 5-0 vote with commissioners Sandy Smith and Daniel Tufts absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.