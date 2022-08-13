Lutheran-Transgender Bishop-Apology

Bishop Elizabeth Eaton (left) listens as Bishop Megan Rohrer speaks to the media before their installation ceremony at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco. Eaton, presiding bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, issued a public apology, Tuesday, to members of a majority Latino immigrant congregation for the pain and trauma caused after Rohrer unexpectedly fired their pastor.

Elizabeth A. Eaton, presiding bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, issued a public apology, Tuesday, to members of a majority Latino immigrant congregation for the pain and trauma they endured after the predominantly white denomination’s first openly transgender bishop unexpectedly fired their pastor.

Speaking during the 2022 Churchwide Assembly being held in Columbus, Ohio, Eaton delivered the apology to members of the Iglesia Luterana Santa Maria Peregrina in Stockton, describing the events that transpired as “a sharp assault on your dignity.”

