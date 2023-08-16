MOJAVE — The moon is coming to Mojave.
Well, a simulation of the moon anyway, as Astrobotic announced Tuesday the start of construction for a 3D lunar test field at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The Pittsburgh-based company, which already has a presence in Mojave, has begun work on a 100-meter by 100-meter (328-foot by 328-foot) high-fidelity test field that will mimic the topography and optical properties of the moon’s surface, according to a company release.
Called the Lunar Surface Proving Ground, this test field will be used for a variety of test projects, from precise lunar landing technologies to lunar rovers and other robotic systems. In addition to providing a realistic lunar topography for spacecraft and rover sensors and systems, this test field will offer a facility for simulating the extreme lighting conditions encountered at the lunar poles, company officials said in the release.
Astrobotic plans to use the surface for testing new technologies in entry, descent and landing for spacecraft headed to the moon. These will use the suborbital rocket lander Xodiac and four are already planned over the next year.
The Lunar Surface Proving Ground will have its debut as the test site for NASA’s Nighttime Precision Landing Challenge, part of the TechLeap Prize, later this year. In that challenge, three winning teams will fly their sensing payloads aboard Xodiac to simulate landing on the moon during the lunar night. TechLeap is sponsored by NASA’s Flight Opportunities program, administered at nearby Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base.
“The accuracy of the LSPG’s terrain will allow our customers to test their technologies using the closest physical copy of lunar terrain available on Earth. We already have four Xodiac campaigns booked to fly their payloads over the test field, and we’re excited to see how else we can leverage the LSPG to advance the readiness of other critical technologies,” Astrobotic Director of Propulsion & Test Jenna Edwards said in the release.
The test field is designed to mimic a region of the moon’s south pole, an area of great scientific interest. To create the terrain, Astrobotic is using a map of the actual area, scanned by their LunaRay system. The ground will be excavated and covered in stucco to model the lunar surface.
This is not the first time Mojave has hosted a simulated lunar surface. As part of the Northrop Grumman Lunar Lander Challenge in 2009, former Mojave tenant Masten Space Systems built a facsimile of the moon on a concrete pad used to demonstrate their lander’s ability to navigate the rough surface for landings.
Astrobotic bought Masten when the latter declared bankruptcy last year. The purchase included the lease to Masten’s rocket test site. Earlier this year, Astrobotic expanded the leased area from 2.35 acres to six to accommodate its Lunar Surface Proving Ground.
Astrobotic is preparing to launch its Peregrine lunar lander, in the first commercial mission to the moon and the first American craft to land on the moon’s surface since the final Apollo mission in 1972. It will carry 11 payloads for NASA as part of the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.
