LOS ANGELES — The race for Los Angeles County sheriff kicked into high gear during a televised debate between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna, who traded barbs and criticisms on stage at the Skirball Cultural Center.

Villanueva called Luna a puppet candidate for the Board of Supervisors during the Wednesday night debate. Luna, meanwhile, criticized Villanueva for investigating his enemies, failing to address alleged deputy gangs in his department and defying subpoenas from the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Villanueva Rocks !! He has my support. He said he was not going to play the mask mandate game, which upset some power hungry politicians. Villanueva is for the people.....Seems Luna is for the politicians (aka wannabe dictators).

