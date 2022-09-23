LOS ANGELES — The race for Los Angeles County sheriff kicked into high gear during a televised debate between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna, who traded barbs and criticisms on stage at the Skirball Cultural Center.
Villanueva called Luna a puppet candidate for the Board of Supervisors during the Wednesday night debate. Luna, meanwhile, criticized Villanueva for investigating his enemies, failing to address alleged deputy gangs in his department and defying subpoenas from the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission.
Luna painted himself as a sheriff who would collaborate with other elected officials. He began criticizing Villanueva from the start of the debate for having what he described as an “us vs. them” mentality. Villanueva has repeatedly clashed with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, all five of whom have endorsed Luna.
“Part of governing is not agreeing with people,” Luna said. “It’s the way you handle it. I work with people. I don’t work for people. That’s the contrast between myself and my opponent.”
Villanueva accused Luna of being a “puppet” for the Board of Supervisors, which is in charge of the sheriff’s budget.
“When you’re working with people, that doesn’t mean you’re a puppet,” Luna said. “When you are consistently putting down the people who manage your budget, you’re not serving our residents to the best of your ability.”
Villanueva defended a recent search of county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home in connection with a corruption investigation by claiming his office alerted the FBI and state Attorney General’s Office and that “the authority of the sheriff is to investigate crime, period.”
But Luna said Villanueva was wrong to “investigate your political opponents or enemies,” claiming it has led to the erosion of public trust in the sheriff.
“You can’t do this,” Luna said.
Villanueva responded by claiming Luna wouldn’t touch corruption “with a 10-foot pole because his job as puppet is to look the other way.”
Villanueva also defended his work on eradicating alleged deputy gangs within the department, claiming he has taken “all the action we could legally” without violating the rights of his employees.
Villanueva Rocks !! He has my support. He said he was not going to play the mask mandate game, which upset some power hungry politicians. Villanueva is for the people.....Seems Luna is for the politicians (aka wannabe dictators).
