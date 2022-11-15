LOS ANGELES — Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna again stretched his lead, Monday, as vote-counting continued in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

According to updated vote totals released, Monday, by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, Luna had a lead of 324,837 votes, up from 259,184 when the last update was released, on Saturday.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The county Board of Supervisors are a pack of dirtbags (IMHO)... except Barger

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.