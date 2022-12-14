WEED, Calif. — A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
Roseburg Forest Products of Springfield, Ore., said in a statement, Tuesday, that it has agreed with four law firms representing the majority of claims stemming from the Mill Fire, which sparked on Sept. 2 near the small city of Weed near the California-Oregon border.
