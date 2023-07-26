Obit Lujack Football

Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack (left) receives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from Wilbur Jurden, president of the Downtown Athletic Club in New York, in 1947. Lujack, who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died Tuesday at age 98.

 Associated Press files

Johnny Lujack, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 98.

Lujack’s death was confirmed by his granddaughter, Amy Schiller, who said he had entered hospice care recently after having been in good health until a couple of weeks ago.

