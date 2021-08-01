LANCASTER — The Lancaster Performing Arts Center Foundation will begin accepting applications for the 2021/2022 Community Performing Arts Grant Program on Monday.
The grant program, now in its 25th year, provides annual production funding to community performing arts organizations that perform at LPAC. Since 1996, the LPAC Foundation has supported local performance groups with the resources they need to continue bringing high-quality entertainment and culture to the children, young adults, and families of the Antelope Valley.
Organizations may apply for a maximum award of $1,500. The deadline for application submittal is Sept. 3, with grant recipients announced in October. The funded programs or projects must be implemented within twelve months of the award date.
Applications will be available at the LPAC Foundation website, www.lpacf.org. Eligible applicants must hold and provide certification of qualified, non-profit status.
The LPAC Foundation Board of Directors is made up of: R. Steven Derryberry, president; Tim Fuller, vice president; Timothy Doerfler, treasurer; Dr. Ric Garrison, secretary; and Gretchen Anton, Mark V. Bozigian, Shawn Cabey, Jennifer Duke, Harvey Holloway, Bill Silva and Beck Smith, directors.
For details, call LPAC Foundation at 661-723-6096, email info@lpacf.org, or visit www.lpacf.org
