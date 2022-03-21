LANCASTER — The Lancaster Performing Arts Center, which is celebrating its 30th season, will get new LED lighting units.
The venue’s existing main stage lighting and Bozigian Family Theatre stage lighting will be replaced with LED lighting units. The project will include new lighting consoles to program the new units. In addition, the city will replace the outdated dimming and architectural control system components to match new LED standards, according to a staff report by Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services Director Sonya Patterson.
The project also includes networking components needed for Digital Multi-Plexing network to control the new lighting. The new lighting system will be powered by industry-standard cables and feeder boxes.
“The current lighting system is obsolete, consumes high amounts of power and is inflexible for current artist needs,” the report said.
The City Council, at their March 8 meeting, awarded Moorpark-based L.V.H. Entertainment Systems the bid. The Council voted 3-0, with Mayor R. Rex Parris and Councilman Darrell Dorris absent.
