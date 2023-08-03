Obit Mark Lowery

Arkansas Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., July 22, 2013. Lowery’s office said the former state lawmaker died July 26 at a Little Rock hospital from complications from his stroke. He was 66. 

 Associated Press

 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mark Lowery, Arkansas’ treasurer and a former legislator who sponsored the state’s voter ID law, has died from complications from a stroke, his office said. He was 66.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.