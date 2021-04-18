LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will temporarily reduce local and commuter transit schedules beginning April 26 due to low ridership,
The transit agency’s ridership has suffered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as Antelope Valley residents sought the safety of their homes and obeyed state and local lockdowns. One year into the global pandemic, AVTA is still experiencing a significant drop in ridership on its local and commuter service.
AVTA leadership continues to uphold the health and safety of our passengers and employees as our top priority. The agency has taken many steps to ensure that all vehicles and bus stop amenities are cleaned and disinfected daily.
AVTA continues a policy of 50% reduced maximum seated occupancy and operators and riders continue to observe social distancing. A mask or cloth face covering is still required to be worn in order to board and ride the bus. In spite of these safety precautions, ridership continues to lag significantly below pre-COVID levels.
As a result of the low occupancy, beginning April 26, and until further notice, AVTA will temporarily adopt a Reduced Saturday Schedule. All local transit routes will change to a Saturday schedule for all days throughout the week, Monday through Sunday. Route 8 will continue to run Monday through Friday, serving the two Antelope Valley College campuses.
Go to www.avta.com for to see the reduced Saturday schedule and specific timetables.
Commuter service will also be temporarily reduced beginning April 26. AVTA will continue to run 11 commuter routes for Routes 785, 786 and 787, Monday through Friday. The Reduced Commuter Route Special Schedule is available at www.avta.com
Route s 747 and 748 have not resumed service to Edwards Air Force Base and Mojave Air and Space Port.
Visit https://www.avta.com/service changes.php to stay current on these and all AVTA service changes.
