PALMDALE — The Planning Commission approved concessions for a 48-unit low-income housing project, located on 9th Street East, just south of Avenue Q.
The development, on one acre, will consist of three, five-story buildings. It will include 20 two-bedroom apartments and 28 three-bedroom apartments and a manager’s unit.
All the rental units will be for very low- or low-income tenants. It will also feature a retail component, facing 9th Street East, Associate Planner Justin Sauder said.
The Commission, on Thursday, voted 4-0 to approve a requested density bonus agreement for the proposed apartment complex.
A density bonus agreement allows for more units to be built on the site than would usually be allowed, in exchange for setting aside a portion of the units for tenants who qualify as very low-income. Other incentives are also available through the agreement.
Because the project is for fewer than the maximum of 50 allowed in the zoning for the site, the density bonus is not needed for an increased number of units.
The developer, however, did seek to use the state parking ratio for affordable housing, in order to reduce the parking requirement, Sauder said. This is allowed as part of the density bonus agreement.
The project would normally require 96 parking spaces, under the city’s regulations. However, the state allows for a reduction in parking spaces for low-income housing located within a half-mile of a major transit stop — in this case, the Palmdale Transit Center — with unobstructed access.
Under this state rule, the parking requirements may be reduced to one half-space per unit or 24 spaces in this instance.
The project is requesting double that number, with 50 spaces, as part of the density bonus agreement.
A public hearing on the density bonus agreement for this project is scheduled, on Wednesday, during the City Council meeting.
