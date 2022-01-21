PALMDALE — Palmdale Prep Academy in the Antelope Valley Union High School District will close after the end of the school year due to low enrollment.
Palmdale Prep is one of three seventh- and eighth-grade junior high schools under the Academies of the Antelope Valley dependent charter school that opened about 10 years ago. The dependent charter school also has the Virtual Academy. The charter school was designed to serve students in seventh through 12th grade.
“One of the questions that we asked ourselves back then was, ‘If we had two more years of involvement with students, how better could be we prepare them for some of our comprehensive programs?’ ” Brett Neal, assistant superintendent of Personnel Services said during a presentation at Wednesday night’s AV Union School District Board of Education meeting.
Palmdale Prep, Knight Prep and SOAR Prep were designed to help prepare students for the programs at the corresponding high schools.
Palmdale Prep students would take a two-year program to help prepare them for the award-winning Health Careers Academy at Palmdale High School. Knight Prep helped prepare students for Knight High School’s award-winning Digital Design and Engineering Academy. SOAR Prep helps to prepare students for the award-winning early college program at SOAR High School, which is on the Antelope Valley College campus.
SOAR Prep opened for the 2012-13 school year with 158 students in seventh and eighth grades. The campus was designed for 200 students. The school had 208 students in seventh and eighth grades as of October. Knight Prep opened for the 2015-16 school year with 102 seventh graders. The school has 194 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students.
Palmdale Prep, at 2270 East Ave, Q, opened for the 2017-18 school year with 36 students in seventh and eighth grade. The school had a high enrollment of 112 students in seventh- and eighth-grade students in the 2019-20 school year. The school has 67 students in seventh and eighth grades on a campus designed to serve 200 students. There are 45 eighth-grade students and 22 seventh-grade students.
“Unfortunately, it’s been difficult to keep the numbers of enrollment at Palmdale Prep,” Neal said. “The staff at Palmdale Prep, the administrators, the teachers, the classified staff work diligently each year to recruit seventh- and eighth-grade students.”
Palmdale Prep eighth graders will matriculate to Palmdale or Knight high schools, or another comprehensive high school campus next year.
The District is in continued discussion with the school’s staff and parents in regard to the seventh-grade students. The District will give those students priority enrollment at either Knight Prep or SOAR Prep for their eighth-grade year.
“We want to keep them in our district,” Neal said. “We love the fact that they are within our programs and we want to continue that.”
The approximately 13 administrative, teachers and classified employees at Palmdale Prep will move to one of the District’s other campuses. There will be no layoffs, Neal said.
