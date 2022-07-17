PALMDALE — As the area’s animal shelters are full to bursting, Palmdale is offering very low-cost spay and neuter services for residents’ cats and dogs in the hopes of alleviating the problem.
The city has teamed with the nonprofit Karma Rescue animal welfare organization to administer the program for dogs and domestic and feral cats at low- or no cost to residents. Karma Rescue has been offering these services on their own in the Antelope Valley, for several years.
“They have a lot of experience here in the Antelope Valley, they have their partnerships already, and they are experts in the field of spay-neuter,” Palmdale Public Safety Supervisor Kery German said, during a press conference to highlight the program.
“When this program was presented to us, it was kind of a no-brainer, because we were already here,” Karma Rescue spay/neuter director Shannon Montoya said. The organization has served more than 200 pets here, since 2018.
The Palmdale program officially kicked off, earlier this summer, and so far it has provided services for 32 dogs and cats, in June, and is on track to serve 100 animals, this month, Montoya said. The goal is to fix 2,000 animals, in the next two to three years.
The procedures are provided by Karma Rescue through a partnership with the Animal Medical Center of the Antelope Valley.
Dr. David Lahijaniha of the center said joining the program was “a no-brainer.”
Animals that have been altered not only help reduce the population of unwanted animals, but also have fewer health issues and are less likely to run away and possibly injured.
“The just end up living longer and better lives and don’t need expensive, life-saving procedures later on,” he said. “It’s a win-win.”
The program is also used to help control the population of feral, or community, cats. Volunteers trap these cats, have them spayed or neutered and vaccinated, clip their ear under anesthesia to indicate they have been treated and then released back into the area where they were found.
These cats fill a specific niche in the local ecosystem and help to control rodent populations. These trap-neuter-release programs are the “only way to stabilize cat populations,” community cat volunteer Nadia Dickinson said. “It is the humane, effective approach to community cats and is sound public policy. It’s wonderful to have this support.”
Officials expect the spay-neuter program to help reduce the number of dogs and cats that wind up in shelters, each year, many of which are euthanized due to overcrowding.
“This has been a very passionate item for me,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said. “Our shelter numbers, in our entire Valley, are great compared to others. This is an area that has lots of room for improvement.”
Dogs and cats may be altered as young as four months of age, and alteration is required for pets under Palmdale and Los Angeles County regulations. Licensing fees are significantly less for altered animals, as well, German said.
Costs for the standard spay/neuter procedures are covered in full by the program, but costs for pain medication, cones and other medical care beyond the standard procedure are at the owner’s expense at minimal cost, German said.
The city pledged $200,000 in funds from the Measure AV sales tax revenues to offer the spay and neuter service. Because it uses this local tax funding, it is offered only to residents within the incorporated Palmdale boundaries, German said. Participants are required to show proof of residency, such as a government-issued ID or utility bill.
The city’s contract with Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control is a significant one in the city’s annual budget. With fewer animals held in the shelter, the cost of that contract will decrease, Bishop said.
Residents with a dog or cat they need to have spayed or neutered may fill out an application at www.karmarescue.org/palmdale or call 310-512-RUFF (7833).
Residents may also contact the Public Safety Office at 661-267-5170 for information.
