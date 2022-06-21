Here are Monday's California Lottery numbers:
Super Lotto Plus — June 18
2-10-11-18-39; Mega: 15. Next draw Wednesday. Jackpot: $21 million
MEGA Millions — June 17
20-36-53-56-69; Mega: 16. Next draw tonight. Jackpot: $290 million
Powerball — June 20
3-44-61-63-69; Powerball: 13. Next draw Wednesday. Jackpot: $296 million
Fantasy 5
9-14-15-17-35
Daily 4
7-4-2-8
Daily 3
Midday: 7-5-6; evening: 7-4-8
Daily Derby
Race Time: 1:45.18 First: 10-Solid Gold; Second: 3-Hot Shot; Third: 8-Gorgeous George
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.