Here are Saturday's California Lottery numbers:
Super Lotto Plus — Jan. 9
3-4-17-34-39; Mega:20. Next draw Wednesday. Jackpot: $11 million.
MEGA Millions — Jan. 8
3-6-16-18-58; Mega:11. Next draw Tuesday. Jackpot: $600 million.
Powerball — Jan. 9
14-26-38-45-46; Powerball:13. Next draw Wednesday. Jackpot: $470 million.
Fantasy 5
3-4-19-26-27
Daily 4
9-8-8-4
Daily 3
Midday: 1-6-3; evening: 9-7-9
Daily Derby
Race time: 1:42.62 First: 11-Money Bags; Second: 4-Big Ben; Third: 7-Eureka
