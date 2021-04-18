Here are Saturday's California Lottery numbers:
Super Lotto Plus — April 17
2-7-12-29-44; Mega: 3. Next draw Wednesday. Jackpot: $39 million.
MEGA Millions — April 16
17-27-28-50-55; Mega: 25. Next draw Tuesday. Jackpot: &257 million.
Powerball — April 17
10-21-26-41-49; Powerball: 25. Next draw Wednesday. Jackpot: $79 million.
Fantasy 5
3-6-19-22-24
Daily 4
6-9-4-2
Daily 3
Midday: 2-4-8; evening: 5-5-2
Daily Derby
Race time: 1:49.02 First: 12-Lucky Charms; Second: 8-Gorgeous George; Third: 2-Lucky Star
