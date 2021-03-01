PALMDALE — A pet found in Palmdale on Feb. 21 was reunited with its owner after it was thought to be lost for the last 15 years.
Officer Luis Leal from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control received a field call to assist an injured stray cat on the front porch of a Palmdale residence.
When he responded to the call, Leal found a brown tabby named Brandy and brought her back to the Palmdale Animal Care Center, where she was cared for.
Leal scanned the cat and was able to locate a microchip and tracked it back to a computer technician from the San Fernando Valley.
Charles, who wished for his last name to not be used, thought he was never going to see Brandy again. He adopted Brandy when she was two months old in 2005.
“It’s amazing. I think it’s unbelievable. I saw her, I picked her up and she started to purr and it was very emotional,” Charles said. “It was nice to have her in my arms again.”
Charles said he was initially confused as to why he received a phone call from Animal Control and was shocked to hear that Brandy was located after missing for 15 years.
“I did break down and cry because I thought about all of the years I lost from her,” he said.
Charles was very pleased to hear that Brandy was alive and in overall good health. Once the two were reunited, there was an instant connection between them.
Charles had Brandy for only a few months after adopting her before she went missing.
“She went outside in the afternoon to our backyard,” Leal said. “But when it got dark and he went to bring her inside, she wasn’t there.”
Charles drove around looking for the cat. When that didn’t result in any luck, he checked in with nearby animal shelters and put up signs to find her.
Charles suspected that somebody found Brandy as a kitten and kept her all those years without bothering to check if she had a microchip.
“She seems to be happy to have a home again,” he said.
