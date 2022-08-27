LANCASTER — Gearheads or classic car enthusiasts can win a 1962 Chevy C-10 Pickup Truck built by the Lost Angels youth vocational training class.
Students fabricated the frame, installed a new engine and wheels, did a custom paint job and worked on many additional features to ensure this truck will stand out in a crowd.
The winner will be announced, Sept. 3, at the 19th Ventura Nationals Custom Car and Motorcycle Show, held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 West Harbor Blvd., Ventura.
Tickets may be purchased online, through Sept. 2, or at the 19th Ventura Nationals event, on Sept. 3.
One qualifying entry ticket with each poster purchased. There is no limit to the number of posters purchased. Winners need not be present. Entry to the Ventura Nationals Custom Car and Motorcycle Show is not included.
All proceeds support the nonprofit Lost Angels Children’s Project Work Program, which empowers and employs transition-age youth (ages 18 to 24) in a classic car restoration training program. Up to 72 youth per year attend paid training for 12 weeks at the Lost Angels’ 10,000 square-foot training in Lancaster.
The program also connects graduates to employment opportunities in the aerospace industry. Wrap around support, case management and soft skills workshops are combined with hard skills training including welding, fabrication, engine assembly, electrical, composites, bodywork, paint and prep. In May, Northrop Grumman extended job offers to 26 current and former students. The aerospace company hired another 24 students last week.
