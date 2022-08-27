Lost Angels

This 1962 Chevrolet C-10 pickup will be given away for the Lost Angels Children’s Project 2022 Custom Car Build Giveaway fundraiser, which will take place, Sept. 3, in Ventura.

 Photo courtesy of Lost Angels Children’s Project

LANCASTER — Gearheads or classic car enthusiasts can win a 1962 Chevy C-10 Pickup Truck built by the Lost Angels youth vocational training class.

Students fabricated the frame, installed a new engine and wheels, did a custom paint job and worked on many additional features to ensure this truck will stand out in a crowd.

