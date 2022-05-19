LOS ANGELES — Leaders of the giant Los Angeles Unified School District have been told that enrollment is expected to significantly decrease over the next decade.
The latest prediction in the ongoing decline was presented to the Board of Education in a budget workshop, Tuesday.
The outlook comes as the district faces decisions on use of historically high education funding that is expected to be temporary and negotiations with the teachers union, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Enrollment in LA Unified peaked at about 737,000 students two decades ago and has declined over the years to about 430,000 K-12th graders.
(1) comment
Public Schools have become a Joke...nothing more. You would be Wise to Enroll your Child in a Private School, or Homeschool them Yourself...Unless you want them to be a Worthless Liberal Activist (Libtard).
