LOS ANGELES — Authorities have identified skeletal remains found in a Los Angeles wetlands preserve last week as a missing 32-year-old woman, police said Friday.
The coroner’s office says the remains were those of Kolby Story, who was last seen in December in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause and manner of death.
The Los Angeles Police Department would not say Friday if detectives believed any foul play was involved.
A good Samaritan found some of Story’s belongings last week and turned them over to police. It prompted a search in the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve and Ballona Creek.
