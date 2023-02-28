LOS ANGELES — A leader of a Los Angeles-based fraud ring that stole $18 million in COVID-19 aid money was extradited Monday from Europe to the United States, where she could face more than a decade in prison, authorities said.
Police in Montenegro said Tamara Dadyan, 41, was turned over to the US Marshals Service at an airport in Podgorica, the capital of that Balkan nation, the Los Angeles Times reported. She had pleaded guilty to three felonies and vanished after her 2021 sentencing but before she was to report to prison.
