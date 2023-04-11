LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police are looking for a man who vandalized the Islamic Center of Southern California during the weekend.
The man wrote “anti-Islamic hate words” on the building early Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a community alert that contained a security photo of the suspect.
(1) comment
We can thank our politicians for the Hate and Division we all enjoy (not) as Americans. The Democrats do not have anything else to run on. ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.