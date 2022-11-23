Coronavirus logo

LOS ANGELES — The number of Coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has surpassed 700 amid rising infection rates, according to the latest state data released, Tuesday.

There were 727 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, as of Tuesday’s update, up from 681, Saturday. Of those patients, 88 were being treated in intensive care, up from 77.

Tags

(3) comments

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

News Flash !!!....... Our local welfare office (A.V.) has had over $5 million dollars stolen from the welfare recipients...let's see if that makes the news. Victims are stating their EBT charge up,... then shortly afterward the money is gone $5 million...sheeple ;)

Add Reply
Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

News Flash !!!....... Our local welfare office (A.V.) has had over $5 million dollars stolen from the welfare recipients...let's see if that makes the news. Victims are stating their EBT charges up,... then shortly afterward the money is gone..... $5 million missing and still counting.....Sheeple ;)

Add Reply
Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

CoVid is now a joke for Cowards. Big Pharma wants you to think the sky is falling...But the people have had enough. Maybe there are some that still enjoy Masking up and Kneeling...most of them are Democrats.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.