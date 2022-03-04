LOS ANGELES — Indoor mask-wearing will no longer be mandatory in Los Angeles County starting, today, thanks to revised data released by federal health officials today showing a decreased impact of COVID-19 on the county’s health-care system.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially moved the county out of its “high” virus activity category and into the “low” category. The CDC updates its county-level data, every Thursday.
The CDC designations are based largely on the number of new virus- related hospital admissions and on the percentage of hospital beds being occupied by COVID-positive patients, along with a county’s overall rate of new COVID cases.
County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said that given the CDC revision of the county’s classification, a new Health Officer Order will be issued — taking effect today — that removes the county’s long-standing mandate for people to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. That move will put the county in alignment with the state, which dropped its mask mandate, on Tuesday.
Mask-wearing, however, will continue to be “strongly recommended,” particularly in crowded settings or while interacting with people at higher risk of severe illness from the virus.
Masking will continue to be required in higher-risk settings, including health care facilities, transit centers, airports, aboard public transit, in correctional facilities and at homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.
Indoor masks also continue to be required on K-12 school campuses, although the county and state will lift that requirement, on March 12. The policy, however, is expected to remain in place in the Los Angeles Unified School District until the end of the school year.
Ferrer warned, Thursday, that despite the lifting of COVID-related mandates, people shouldn’t think that life is completely returning to normal.
“It’s very tempting to think the pandemic is over and we can return to the way things were before the pandemic,” she said. “And while transmission has greatly slowed and we’re in a much better place with our powerful tools that help so many avoid the worst effects of this virus, there do continue to be thousands of people whose lives, families and work are disrupted each day because either they or someone close to them is newly infected with COVID-19. And for some of these people, their infection can and will lead to more severe illness.”
County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell echoed that sentiment, noting that while countywide COVID metrics are improving, there are individual communities that have higher case rates and more susceptibility to the virus.
She said that “as we move back into our new status of low risk,” it should be clear “at the community level that we can’t have a one-size-fits-all approach to ongoing prevention practices.”
“And so, again, hoping people will do what’s best for them, their families and their communities in choosing to continue to mask or not,” she said. “We need to be conscientious and follow the guidance, really making sure we’re prioritizing the needs of the county as a whole with common-sense protections that really enable everyone to thrive.”
Ferrer noted that people attending indoor mega-events of 1,000 or more people — such as sporting events — will still be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test to be admitted. Vaccine verification or a negative test will also still be required for workers at health care facilities and congregate-care facilities.
The county has dropped its requirement that people show proof of vaccination to patronize indoor portions of bars, nightclubs and lounges or outdoor mega-events.
